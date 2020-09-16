Bottas almost looks like a dud next to Hamilton” – Mercedes Driver Valtteri Bottas in an embarrassing comparison to teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Defending champions Mercedes have had a sensational start to the F1 2020 season. Out of the nine races far, they have managed to win an seven of them. Only rivals Honda-powered Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri have managed to win a race each this this season, with Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly taking the top of the podium at Silverstone and Monza respectively.

But incredibly, and somewhat concerning for Mercedes, Hamilton has won all but one of the races for the team. Bottas hasn’t won since doing so at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix. The points table just show this – Hamilton has 190 points, a solid 65 points ahead of Bottas.

Renger van der Zande calls Valtteri Bottas a “dud”

Dutch driver Renger van der Zande has compared the two drivers, calling Bottas a “dud” in the process. He did call Bottas a good driver, though, but someone who needs to grab his opportunities better, something which he missed in the last race at Mugello.

FP1 – Bottas

FP2 – Bottas

FP3 – Bottas

Q1 – Bottas

Q2 – Bottas

Q3 – Hamilton

Race – Hamilton It just always happens 😂🤷‍♂️ — Danny Miller (@_DannyM7_) September 12, 2020

“It is unbelievable what he is doing. Bottas almost looks like a dud next to Hamilton, but he’s also really good. If Hamilton makes a small mistake, Bottas is there for a moment, but Lewis can counter it again right away”.

He also reserved high praise for Hamilton, something which the Brit champion is getting to over the years. He also urged F1 fans to savour his racing, because we are going to miss it once he hangs up his steering wheel.

“I think we are currently looking at a world champion who is simply the best of all time. It’s incredibly clever what he does and also fun to watch because it’s always on the limit. He also gets away with things that a champion gets away with. Enjoy it, because in a few years we are going to look back at a Hamilton that was so good”.