The Cincinnati Bengals are acquiring the services someone who knows their Week 2 opponent very well. According to the NFL Network, the Bengals are claiming former Cleveland Browns kicker Austin Seibert off of waivers. Bengals kicker Randy Bullock converted on 2 of his 3 field goal attempts during Cincinnati’s 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 50-yard kick, but missed a 31-yard attempt with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game. Bullock claimed a cramp in his calf caused the misfire, and with the Bengals playing in just a couple of days, his status for Week 2 is in question.

Seibert was originally a fifth-round pick of the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft. The University of Oklahoma product was named to the Pro Football Writer’s of America All-Rookie Team last year after converting on 25 of 29 field goal attempts, including a long of 53 yards, and 30 of 35 extra-point attempts. Seibert missed his lone field goal attempt for the Browns on Sunday, a 41-yard attempt at the end of the first half. Even more troubling, he missed his one extra-point attempt as the Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 38-6.

The Browns promoted Cody Parkey from the practice squad to replace Seibert. If Bullock cannot go on Thursday night for the Bengals, Seibert should get his chance to prove that the Browns were too quick to give up on him. With the Bengals scoring just 13 points in Week 1 and the Browns scoring a total of six, this divisional matchup could come down to a field goal — which is something Seibert is surely hoping for.