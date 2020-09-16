David Butler II / USA TODAY Sports



We’re one week into the 2020 NFL season, but already some would argue it’s fair to ask who’s better: The Cleveland Browns or the Cincinnati Bengals? Both sides are in transition, with the Browns operating under new coach Kevin Stefanski and the Bengals rolling out No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow at quarterback. And while many expected Cleveland to be far and away the more competitive squad considering their talent, Week 1 may have evened the scales, at least in terms of Week 2 expectations.

Are the Browns due to rebound, especially getting a home game on a short week? Or is Burrow a dangerous draw after a promising showing, even behind a porous O-line, in Week 1? We’ll find out soon enough. Here’s everything you need to know in the meantime to prepare yourself for the AFC North showdown:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bengals might feel like a spicy underdog pick after Burrow’s inspiring debut, in which he led Cincy on a last-second drive that would’ve sent the team to overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers, if not for Randy Bullock’s missed field goal. But we can’t overlook the fact he was also sacked three times and pressured a whole lot more. The Browns may not have the Joey Bosa-Melvin Ingram duo, but they do have Myles Garrett. Cincy may have more moxie under center, but the rest of the team still has its fair share of holes.

The Browns, on the other hand, are fresh off an embarrassing loss at the hands of the high-powered Baltimore Ravens. QB Baker Mayfield wasn’t particularly good in his first outing under Stefanski, once again failing to connect with Odell Beckham Jr. Nick Chubb was mostly held in check splitting work with Kareem Hunt. The banged-up secondary was even worse. And yet, if you’re going strictly by the talent on paper, there’s no reason Cleveland shouldn’t be improved in Week 2. Throw in the short week preparing at home, not to mention the fact the Bengals “D” doesn’t come close to that of Baltimore, and you’ve got a recipe for a rebound.

Pick: Browns 25, Bengals 17

