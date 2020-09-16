The Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics, 117-114, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in a thrilling overtime battle Wednesday night in the Orlando bubble.

And while Jimmy Butler was dominant down the stretch, a blocked shot by Bam Adebayo was the play that saved the game and is a play that had everyone watching in absolute awe.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum drove to the hoop while down by two points in the final seconds and thought he had an easy dunk coming his way. Then Adebayo stepped in and delivered a block for the ages.

This block in slo-mo is so beautiful:

Here it is from another angle:

Incredible.

Look at these photos:

Here it is at regular speed:

Just unreal.