The Houston Astros went into Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers (HOU 4, TEX 1) having lost nine of their previous 11 games, then they received an injury scare to one of their top players. Shortstop Carlos Correa exited Tuesday’s game after fouling a pitch into his left foot in the sixth inning.

Correa dropped the ground immediately and was in obvious pain, and had to be helped off the field. It appears the ball hit him on the side of his foot, near his heel. Here’s the video:

Following the game manager Dusty Baker told reporters, including Mark Berman of Fox 26, that x-rays were negative and Correa has a bone bruise, which is pretty much the best case scenario. He is day-to-day.

“He was scared. We were really scared,” Baker said.

Correa, 25, went into Tuesday’s game hitting .278/.346/.401 with four home runs on the season. He went 0 for 2 with a walk before exiting the game with an injury. Houston welcomed Jose Altuve back from the injured list Tuesday, though they will be without Yordan Alvarez the rest of the season following his knee surgery. Their offense can’t afford to lose Correa for any length of time.

In addition to Alvarez, the Astros are also without ace Justin Verlander and closer Roberto Osuna, both of whom are nursing forearm injuries that could end their seasons if their rehab hits a snag. Injuries are up around the league this season and few teams have been hit as hard as Houston.

Tuesday’s win improved the Astros to 24-24 on the season. They are 5 1/2 games behind the Athletics in the AL West and only two games up on the Mariners for a postseason spot.