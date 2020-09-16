USATSI



The Houston Astros went into Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers (GameTracker) having lost nine of their previous 11 games, and they may have lost another key player to injury. Shortstop Carlos Correa exited Tuesday’s game after fouling a pitch into his left foot in the sixth inning.

Correa dropped the ground immediately and was in obvious pain, and had to be helped off the field. It appears the ball hit him on the side of his foot, near his heel. Here’s the video:

The Astros have not yet provided an update on Correa, who will surely head for x-rays and possibly other tests. In these situations, the best case scenario is usually a nasty bruise and a day or two on the bench to heal up. The worst case scenario is a broken bone and a recovery that requires weeks.

Correa, 25, went into Tuesday’s game hitting .278/.346/.401 with four home runs on the season. He went 0 for 2 with a walk before exiting the game with an injury. Houston welcomed Jose Altuve back from the injured list Tuesday, though they will be without Yordan Alvarez the rest of the season following his knee surgery. Their offense can’t afford to lose Correa.

In addition to Alvarez, the Astros are also without ace Justin Verlander and closer Roberto Osuna, both of whom are nursing forearm injuries that could end their seasons if their rehab hits a snag. Injuries are up around the league this season and few teams have been hit as hard as Houston.

Nine losses in the past 11 games have the Astros sitting on a 23-24 record. They are 6 1/2 games behind the Athletics in the AL West and only 1 1/2 games up on the Mariners for a postseason spot.