The 2020 NBA conference finals matchups are now set. After knocking out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, the Miami Heat are squaring off against the Boston Celtics, who defeated the defending-champion Toronto Raptors in order to advance. In the West, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets, who advanced after besting the heavily-favored Clippers in the semifinals.

Twenty-two teams entered the bubble and now only four remain. With so much exciting action already occurring, one can’t help but get excited about what the rest of the postseason will have in store. That said, here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Thursday, Sept. 17



Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 18

Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 3: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Monday, Sept. 21

Game 4: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Game 5: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN*

*If necessary

Thursday, Sept. 24

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT

Friday, Sept. 25

Game 6: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN*

*If necessary

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT*

*If necessary

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 7: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN*

*If necessary

Monday, Sept. 28

Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, TBA | TNT*

*If necessary

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, TBA | TNT*

*If necessary

Completed games

Monday, Aug. 17

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Game 1: Orlando Magic 122, Milwaukee Bucks 110

Game 1: Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 101

Game 1: Houston Rockets 123, Oklahoma City Thunder 108

Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Game 2: Toronto Raptors 104, Brooklyn Nets 99

Game 2: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 105

Game 2: Boston Celtics 128, Philadelphia 76ers 101

Game 2: Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114

Thursday, Aug. 20

Game 2: Miami Heat 109, Indiana Pacers 100

Game 2: Houston Rockets 111, Oklahoma City Thunder 98

Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks 111, Orlando Magic 96

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 111, Portland Trail Blazers 88

Friday, Aug. 21

Game 3: Toronto Raptors 117, Brooklyn Nets 92

Game 3: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 87

Game 3: Boston Celtics 102, Philadelphia 76ers 94

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 130, Dallas Mavericks 122

Saturday, Aug. 22

Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 107

Game 3: Miami Heat 124, Indiana Pacers 115

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder 119, Houston Rockets 107 (OT)

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 116, Portland Trail Blazers 108

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 4: Boston Celtics 110, Philadelphia 76ers 106

Game 4: Dallas Mavericks 135, Los Angeles Clippers 133 OT

Game 4: Toronto Raptors 150, Brooklyn Nets 122

Game 4: Utah Jazz 129, Denver Nuggets 127

Monday, Aug. 24

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 106

Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder 117, Houston Rockets 114

Game 4: Miami Heat 99, Indiana Pacers 87

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers 135, Portland Trail Blazers 115

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Game 5: Denver Nuggets 117, Utah Jazz 107

Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers 154, Dallas Mavericks 111

Saturday, Aug. 29

Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks 118, Orlando Magic 104

Game 5: Houston Rockets 114, Oklahoma City Thunder 80

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers 131, Portland Trail Blazers 122

Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 1: Boston Celtics 112, Toronto Raptors 94

Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers 111, Dallas Mavericks 97

Game 6: Denver Nuggets 119, Utah Jazz 107

Monday, Aug. 31

Game 1: Miami Heat 115, Milwaukee Bucks 104

Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder 104, Houston Rockets 100

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Game 2: Boston Celtics 102, Toronto Raptors 99

Game 7: Denver Nuggets 80, Utah Jazz 78

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Game 2: Miami Heat 116, Milwaukee Bucks 114

Game 7: Houston Rockets 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 102

Thursday, Sept. 3

Game 3: Toronto Raptors 104, Boston Celtics 103

Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 120, Denver Nuggets 97

Friday, Sept. 4

Game 3: Miami Heat 115, Milwaukee Bucks 100

Game 1: Houston Rockets 112, Los Angeles Lakers 97

Saturday, Sept. 5

Game 4: Toronto Raptors 100, Boston Celtics 93

Game 2: Denver Nuggets 110, Los Angeles Clippers 101

Sunday, Sept. 6

Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 118, Miami Heat 115

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 117, Houston Rockets 109

Monday, Sept. 7

Game 5: Boston Celtics 111, Toronto Raptors 89

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 113, Denver Nuggets 107

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Game 5: Miami Heat 103, Milwaukee Bucks 94

Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 112, Houston Rockets 102

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Game 6: Toronto Raptors 125, Boston Celtics 122 (2OT)

Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers 96, Denver Nuggets 85

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers 110, Houston Rockets 100

Friday, Sept. 11

Game 5: Denver Nuggets 111, Los Angeles Clippers 105

Game 7: Boston Celtics 92, Toronto Raptors 87

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers 119, Houston Rockets 96

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game 6: Denver Nuggets 111, Los Angeles Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15