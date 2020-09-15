Getty Images



The New York Yankees activated Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list Tuesday. The slugger has been out since Aug. 8 with a left hamstring strain. The team also activated right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga and third baseman Gio Urshela ahead of Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stanton, 30, has played in just 14 games in 2020, hitting .293/.453/.585 (185 OPS+) with three home runs and seven RBI. Last season, Stanton only played in 18 games due to injuries. The club will probably ease Stanton back into a regular role in the hope that he’ll be back to 100 percent in time for the playoffs.

For Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, the Yankees have Stanton batting fourth and serving as the club’s designated hitter.

Both Loaisiga (undisclosed) and Urshela (elbow) were on the injured list for the minimum 10-day period. Loaisiga last pitched on Sept. 1, and he had a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 17 innings prior to his stint on the IL. Urshela was hitting .272/.358/.515 (138 OPS+) with six home runs and 23 RBI before he ended up on the IL.

Still on the injured list for the Yankees include: lefty starter James Paxton, who may not be able to return in 2020 after experiencing a setback in his rehab from a flexor injury that he sustained in late August, and outfielder Aaron Judge, who could return later this week as he’s made progress from a calf strain suffered on Aug. 28, a recurrence of the same ailment that had sent him to the injured list at the beginning of August.

Despite a mediocre performance to date from the Yankees (26-21), the club is still almost certain to make the expanded postseason. They entered Tuesday as the No. 7 seed and they are just a half-game behind the Blue Jays for second place in the AL East. All in all, the Yankees currently sit with +650 odds to win the 2020 World Series. Those odds are tied for the second-best behind the Dodgers.