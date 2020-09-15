Coach Brad Stevens says Gordon Hayward has been hitting the court and is expected to play sometime in the series.

Gordon Hayward has been struggling with injuries ever since he joined the Celtics. His very first game in the Celtics uniform, he suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle, which ruled him out for the season. Gordon has been really good for the Celtics this year, providing a good scoring option and a solid defender. He suffered a right ankle sprain on August 17th and he has been away from action ever since.

The Celtics told us Hayward cleared quarantine and he has been shooting around before games.

“It’s good progress” Brad Stevens comments on Hayward’s status

Coach Brad Stevens told the press that Hayward seems to be getting better. Stevens says, “He did a couple of non-contact, very light drills. He’s out there doing individual work right now, but none of that stuff with any groups.”

Now, with Hayward not doing any contact workouts, it seems like he wouldn’t be available for Game 1 of the series, but should be ready for the 3rd or 4th game.

No exact timeline on Gordon Hayward’s return

Coach Stevens further says, “Since I’ve seen him last, it’s good progress. I know he feels better. He’s worked hard to get to where he is and I think he’ll play at some point in this series. As far as predicting a timeline, I have no idea. But I feel like he’s made good progress and will play eventually.”

The addition of Gordon Hayward would be a big boost for the Boston Celtics, in their ECF matchup against the Miami Heat. Gordon provides a good scoring option, all the while being a solid defender on the court.

The Celtics would need all their guns firing for the upcoming series. The Heat have been stomping their way through in the Playoffs, boasting a 8-1 record, and knocking the #1 seed Milwaukee Bucks out in round 2.