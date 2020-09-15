Vici Gaming Dota 2 Lineup: Vici Gaming have confirmed their new roster for this Dota 2 season.

Vici Gaming, the Chinese professional eSports organization based in Shanghai, have locked their Dota 2 roster for the season. Recently, they have recruited old eLeVeN to the roster. Earlier this month, Yang departed the organization. It seems that they have gone back to their strengths by calling back their former position 3. There was no news about any new players until today, when the team confirmed the news.

VG proudly welcomes back Old eLeVeN to the team!https://t.co/jGfpPON9DH #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/CESm6d8UrV — VICI Gaming (@VICI) September 15, 2020

Ren “old eLeVeN” Yangwei, who was a player at EHOME, will transfer to VG as position 3 from September 15th, 2020. They nicely rounded up their roster by picking up 23 savage. Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon is a Thai professional Dota 2 player who first reached 10,000 MMR in May 2020. In July 2020, he became the 2nd player to reach 11,000 solo MMR.

The top-notch mid solo & carry player has also won 5 consecutive division titles during the online competitions.

We hereby unveil our #Dota2 lineup for the upcoming season: ⭐ VG.23Savage Nuengnara Teeramahanon

⭐ VG.Erica 杨绍瀚

⭐ VG.Ori 曾焦阳

⭐ VG.old eLeVeN 任杨伟

⭐ VG.Pyw 熊家晗

⭐ VG.Dy 丁聪 Read More: https://t.co/77tJ1Wi6IH #VGFighting #VGWIN pic.twitter.com/JRZzxarFG5 — VICI Gaming (@VICI) September 15, 2020

However, due to ongoing pandemic, 23savage is yet to fly out to Shanghai to join the team. His visa is yet to be processed. He is expected to join the team in late-October/early-December.