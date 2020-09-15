UFC Throwback: Watch Jorge Masvidal and former Welterweight champion Colby Covington, wrestle each other in a training session.

Once an inseparable duo, who used to live together, train together, accompany each other to the ring, and even celebrate victories together, have now become bitter rivals. When the egos clashed, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal drifted apart and went separate ways, to become renowned names in the UFC. However, from being partners in crime, to sharing mutual animosity, their history cannot be overlooked.

So, throwback 2013, watch the glimpse of their training days at the American Top Team (ATT) Gym.

Both the fighters fight in the Welterweight division, where Covington is currently No.2 in the rankings, and Masvidal is No.4. It is highly possible that at some point they will meet in the place that matters, i.e., the Octagon and turn their personal rivalry into a remarkable spectacle.

However, when it comes to personal conflict, in the forthcoming UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington will go up against Tyron Woodley, which in Covington’s words the fight that “Would be beyond personal.” Where stakes will be high for both the individuals, as losing would mean a considerable drop in the status.

UFC Vegas 11: Fight Card

Colby Covington Vs. Tyron Woodley

Donald Cerrone Vs. Niko Price

Khamzat Chimaev Vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Johnny Walker Vs. Ryan Spann

Mackenzie Dern Vs. Rnada Markos

Kevin Holland Vs. Darren Stewert

