The Miami Heat will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night from the ‘bubble’ in Orlando, Florida.

The Heat are coming off an impressive 4-1 series win against the No. 1 ranked Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat were able to suffocate the Bucks offense with their tough defense and will look to do the same against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are coming off a seven-game series against the Raptors, where they used a lot of energy to defeat the Toronto Raptors in Game 7. They may be fatigued with only three days rest but being resilient in that series may benefit the Celtics long term in these playoffs.

Can the Heat capitalize on the Celtics fatigue from their series with the Raptors? Tune in to Game 1 and follow the NBA action right here!

Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

When: Tuesday, September 15

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Prediction: The Celtics have been very resilient in these playoffs but I do believe they will have some fatigue issues in this game. The Heat’s defense is no joke and will keep the Celtics outside the perimeter. If the Celtics are hitting those three’s then they should have no problem beating the Heat in Game 1. The Celtics will need to make some adjustments once they see the defense coming from the Heat. Miami Heat (+2) plus the points.

NBA Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

* if necessary

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics (-2)

Over/Under: 208.5 (-110)

