Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will be talked about in the same sentence a lot this year, as Newton is taking over in New England for the six-time Super Bowl champion. Pending a Super Bowl matchup, the two QBs won’t go head-to-head this season, but they’ve been battling all year over something else.

Fanatics apparel announced that the two former MVPs were in a close race for the most jersey sales heading into Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. During kickoff week, Brady lead Newton by less than 50 jerseys.

Brady ended up winning the fight, selling the most jerseys after Week 1. Newton sold the second most.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa rounded out the top 5, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fanatics also announced that NFL merch sales increased over 35% for opening weekend against last year’s numbers and set a record for the best start ever to a season.

As far as the actual season goes, Newton has the edge over Brady. The Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins while the Bucs lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.