The Phillies on Monday placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the injured list because of an injured UCL in his left elbow.

Hoskins suffered the injury during a collision at first base on Saturday and hasn’t played since then. That means the Phillies were able to make the move retroactive to Sunday, which in turn means that Hoskins will be eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 23. The question, though, is whether Hoskins will play again in 2020.

“We’re not ready to say that he’s out for the year,” manager Joe Girardi said on a Monday Zoom call with reporters following the Phillies’ 6-2 loss to the Marlins (box score). “Our hope is that we’ll get him back. Other guys have continued to hit through this. We basically have to see where he’s at after a few days to see what’s next for Rhys.”

In what is his age-27 season, Hoskins has batted .245/.384/.503 (135 OPS+) with 10 home runs and 29 walks in 41 games, which makes him one of the Phillies’ most productive hitters in 2020. For his career, the hard-hitting Hoskins has 91 home runs in 404 games.

It’s a significant loss for a team fighting to claim one of the final NL playoff spots. Right now, the third-place Phillies at 23-23 are in line for the No. 7 seed in the NL bracket, but they have little margin for error in the standings. They’ll go into Tuesday’s slate having lost four of their last five.