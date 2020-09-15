SPC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Sparta Cricket 1888 vs Voorburg Cricket Club – 16 September 2020 (Capelle)

Sparta Cricket 1888 will take on Voorburg Cricket Club in the ECN Bulgaria T10 League 2020 which will be played in the Dutch city of Capelle. Another week and the caravan of the ECS T10 league has reached yet another country. Nederland will be witnessing the action of the T10 cricket for the next week.

This is the first game of the tournament and will be really difficult to say about any of the teams but both teams have some good players in their ranks and this can be a good game to watch out.

Pitch Report – Artificial surface will be used in the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sparta Cricket 1888 – Raza Ali, Craig Ambrose, Mamoon Latif, Faisal Iqbal, Lenert Van Wyk, Mudassar Bhukhari, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Usman Saleem, Manin Singh, Max Hoornweg, Joost Martijn Snoep.

Voorburg Cricket Club – Tobias Nota, Tom de Grooth, Alyan Razzaqi, Floris de Lange, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Phillipe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Qasim Ahmad, Steffen Muider, Iftikhar Ahmed.

Note:- All the stats mentioned are of the games played in 2020.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

L Van-wyk, B de Leede, F Iqbal, U Saleem, and S Mulder.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

A Raza (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Raza has scored 75 runs in 5 games and is expected to bat at the number 3 position in this game. He will be the best picked in the keeping category.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Batsmen

M Latif (Price 9) and F Iqbal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sparta Cricket 1888. Latif has scored 74 runs in 4 games and has picked a couple of wickets in his bowling as well whereas Iqbal has scored 128 runs in 5 games and has picked 5 wickets as well. Both of them are really good players and will definitely be picked for this game.

T de Grooth (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Voorburg Cricket Club. Grooth has been one of the best batsmen of this struggling batting side and has scored just 39 runs in 3 games. He is majorly picked to complete the mandatory quota of 3 batsmen in the team.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 All-Rounders

L Van-Wyk (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Sparta Cricket 1888. Lan-wyk is the best player of the side and will open the innings as well. He has scored 299 runs and has picked 4 wickets in just 5 games this season which makes him an un-droppable option from the team.

B de Leede (Price 10), A Dutt (Price 9), and V Kingma (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Voorburg Cricket Club. Leede will open the innings for his side and has scored 94 runs in just 3 games so far, he has picked 5 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Kingma has picked 6 wickets in just 3 games and has scored 26 runs with the bat as well. Dutt, on the other hand, is a decent player and has scored 39 runs in 3 games with a couple of wickets in his bowling as well. This trio should be picked for this game.

SPC vs VCC Dream11 Bowlers

U Saleem (Price 8.5) and M Singh (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Sparta Cricket 1888. Saleem is the best wicket-taker of the side and has picked 8 wickets in just 5 games whereas Singh has also picked 4 wickets in 5 games so far. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and will definitely be in our team.

S Mulder (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Voorburg Cricket Club and will complete our team. Mulder has picked 7 wickets in 6 games and is the best bowler of the side. He will be definitely picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Sparta Cricket 1888 will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

L Van-wyk and B de Leede

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + U Saleem and V Kingma

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.