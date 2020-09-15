Sasha Banks makes surprise appearance in ‘The Mandalorian’ trailer (News)

Disney dropped a new trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Tuesday, which featured a surprise guest appearance by former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

It’s unclear who Banks is playing in Season 2, but she very well may be a Jedi. She appears in the trailer just as The Armorer says “an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” which certainly implies that Banks is one of them. Season 2 is set to hit Disney+ on October 30th, 2020, so you still have plenty of time to catch up if you haven’t season Season 1 already.

Banks confirmed her role on Twitter. The Mandalorian will be her first acting credit outside of the WWE universe.