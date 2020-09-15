Three underdogs of five or more points won outright in Week 1, as the Jaguars, Cardinals and Washington all pulled off stunners. The Week 2 NFL odds from William Hill are out, and more teams will try to shock the NFL. After crushing the Browns, the Ravens are 6.5-point favorites at Houston on Sunday. The latest NFL spreads for Week 2 also list Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as nine-point favorites at home against Carolina.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,400 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago.

After going 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1, it enters Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 100-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL predictions for Week 2

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Ravens (-6.5) cover against the Texans. Perhaps fueled by its early postseason exit last season, Baltimore was one of the NFL’s sharpest teams in Week 1. The Ravens rolled the Browns 38-6 as Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three scores, while adding 45 yards on the ground.

Houston, meanwhile, lost 34-20 in its opener against the Chiefs, failing to stay within the the 9.5-point spread. The model is calling for Jackson to produce 300 total yards and three scores. Baltimore covers over 60 percent of the time, while the under (52.5) hits in 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks from the model: The 49ers (-6.5) cover against the Jets. The defending NFC champions got off to a rough start, as the Niners were upset by the Cardinals in Week 1. However, New York looked even worse, falling 27-17 to Buffalo in a game the Jets needed a late touchdown to make the score look competitive.

New York also likely lost running back Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) for at least a few weeks, further limiting its offensive options. At just 12-20-1 since 2018, the Jets have the worst record against the spread in the NFL during that span. SportsLine’s model is calling for the Jets to come up short again, as the Niners cover in almost 60 percent of simulations, with the under (42.5) also hitting at the same rate.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 2

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-6, 43.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (+1, 46)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6.5, 42)

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-5, 52)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets (+6.5, 42.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9, 49)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-6, 47.5)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 41)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 41.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 48)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-9, 42.5)

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5, 46.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (+8.5, 47.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans (+6.5, 52.5)

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (-4, 45)

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5, 51.5)