A tasty day in the land of the showpiece league awaits us today. Where on one side the Eastern conference finals will be getting underway, elsewhere, the second Western Conference finalist will be determined in game 7 between the Clippers and Denver.

Its been a heroic effort by Denver Nuggets to stave off defeat after being down 3-1 in the series. languishing and trailing to a staunch Clippers side, the side was treading its way past thin ice before it pulled its socks up to claw its way back to 3-3.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks

Point Guard

Value

Monte Morris, 3,600

At just 3,600 credits, Monte was going nowhere for us. On a day where some stalwarts are taking to the court, Monte not only helps free up funds but offers for a viable cheap option after his 10 point showing in game 6.

Shooting Guard

Value

Tyler Herro, 5,400

Up against Milwaukee’s much revered and feared defence, Herro had no qualms in lining up his triples. He ended the series with a 14 point, 6 assist and 8 rebound showing, a performance which saw him once again show why he’s such a highly held prospect.

Gary Harris, 4,600

Harris is running the play for Denver at the moment. Ever since his return, he’s showed how sorely he was missed with him not only lining up the triples but setting up plays for his counterparts as well by laying up the ball in pristine positions.

Small Forward

Jayson Tatum, 9,700

Tatum emerged as the difference between the Raptors and Boston at the end. In a series which went down to game 7 which was determined by a closely fought scoreline of 92-87, Tatum’s staggering 29-12 double-double ensured Boston went through to the finals.

Jaylen Brown

A massive reason for Tatum being able to express himself so freely is due to the way Brown has burst into life in the playoffs. He has been one of the most dependable names for Boston across the last couple of weeks with his electric form seeing him register 21 points and 8 rebounds in game 7.

Power Forward

Value

Kelly Olynyk, 3,500

Fully recovered from his injury, Kelly makes for a more than ideal pick today. He ended up with 16 points in game 5 against Milwaukee, emerging into the paint with real thrust and vigour to leave Milwaukee in a quagmire.

Centre

Stud

Nikola Jokic, 10,000

Nikola is hungry to make his presence felt in the conference finals. A man out on a mission, he’s being touted as the finest big player in the league currently after a gargantuan 34-14 double-double in game 6 against the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac

Given the manner in which Jokic is plummeting the Clippers, Ivica’s worth as a defensive player increases for the Clippers. He pulled off 12 rebounds the last time around, a number which alludes to his sprawling stature as a tenacious name.

DraftKings NBA DFS Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.