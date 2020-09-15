USA TODAY



It was a quiet night for Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas as he hauled in just three catches for 17 yards in New Orleans’ Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That slow start to the regular season may be due to the superstar getting dinged up, as Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network report on Monday that Thomas is dealing with a high-ankle injury he suffered in the win.

Thomas got rolled up on by running back Alvin Kamara near the goal line late in Sunday’s matchup with Tampa Bay and limped off the field. While this injury isn’t ideal for Thomas, the NFL Network reports that this is something that he believes he can play through and Thomas has not been ruled out for New Orleans’ Monday Night Football matchup with the Raiders in Week 2. He will likely be listed a questionable for this primetime contest, but it certainly sounds like Thomas is trying to gut through the injury. Because the game is on Monday night, Thomas does get an extra day to rest up, which is one positive when assessing his prospects of playing.

The 27-year-old was entering 2020 after a record-setting campaign a year ago where he recorded the most receptions (149) in a single season in NFL history. Thomas also led the league with 1,725 yards receiving and added nine touchdowns to his name, cementing himself as one of the best receivers in the game today. How much this injury diminishes his impact within the Saints offense, is yet to be determined.

Of course, this also hurts fantasy owners on top of what this does to the New Orleans offense. If he is limited or is forced to miss time, Drew Bress will continue to lean heavily on tight end Jared Cook and running back Alvin Kamara, who both hauled in five receptions in the win. Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders — who is in his first season with the Saints — could also factor in after catching a touchdown from Brees on Sunday.