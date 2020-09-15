The Los Angeles Clippers have had a lot of bad losses – and a lot of bad seasons – during their span as a NBA franchise.

But on Tuesday night they will be looking to avoid what would be the most embarrassing defeat in their history.

In case you have missed what’s going on with this team, and I’m sure a lot of people have with all the football going on the past few days, the Clippers have lost back-to-back games to the Denver Nuggets, games in which they blew big leads in both.

Now they head to a Game 7 tonight in the Orlando bubble and you have to think the pressure on their backs will be immense.

Why would this be so embarrassing? Well, last summer they brought in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and instantly became the favorites to win a NBA title.

Now they are a loss away from blowing a 3-1 lead and missing out on their first-ever trip to the Western Conference Finals.

First ever!

The good thing for this Clippers team is that they have Leonard, who seemingly never feels any pressure and has been in these moments before. He’s also one of the best players in the world. He should be able to take over for LA tonight and lead them to a date with the Lakers, but if he doesn’t this whole season was a waste.

Speaking of the Lakers, their fans would just love it if the Clippers fell apart in the second round of the playoffs. LA is a Lakers town and this would just be another thing for them to make fun of the Clippers for.

Speaking for NBA fans – a Clippers-Lakers Western Conference would be so fun (I just wish it was happening in LA in a year that wasn’t like 2020), though right now it looks like LeBron and Co. and are going to cruise to the Finals.

So now the Clippers have to step up and avoid a disappointing fate that this franchise has experienced so often in the past.

Monday’s biggest winner: Noonan from ‘Caddyshack’

Actor Michael O’Keefe played the legendary Danny Noonan in the classic movie “Caddyshack” in which he played, well, a caddie. Now Noonan is 65 years old and on Monday he got to caddie during a practice round at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, where he used to caddie back in the 1970s. I love everything about this story.

Quick hits: Tom Brady laughs at coach’s criticism… ESPN’s weird Elway graphic… Why Dolphins mocked Cam Newton… And more.

– Tom Brady made some mistakes during his first game with the Bucs and his new coach, Bruce Arians, didn’t shy away from pointing them out during his press conference. Well, Brady had a classic response.

– ESPN isn’t afraid to get weird with its graphics during “Monday Night Football” broadcasts but this John Elway one during the Titans-Broncos game was really weird.

– Dolphins players explained why they went after Cam Newton’s “fake” chain at the end of Sunday’s game.

– Pau Gasol named his new baby after Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

– Need some fantasy football help? Here are 13 players you should target on your waiver wires.