The League of Legends World’s draw has taken place as we see the draws for the Play-In and Group draws, which will decide who takes on whom in the opening stages.
Format:
The Play-In Draw will sort 10 teams into two groups of five.
The Group Draw will sort 12 additional teams who have been seeded directly in to the group stage.
[Official Announcement]
Conducting the draw for #Worlds2020 will be none other than #LPL legends WeiXiao, MLXG & Clearlove!
Don’t miss out on the 2020 Worlds Play-ins and Group-Stage Draw, happening Sept. 15th 8PM UTC+8 (5AM PST, 2PM CEST, 8AM EST). pic.twitter.com/S9TrjwR3LF
— LPL (@lplenglish) September 14, 2020
All 12 teams have been sorted into 4 groups of 4.
In these four groups one slot in each group is reserved for the qualified teams from the Play-In stage.
Play-in:
Group A:
Team-Liquid
MAD Lions
Legacy Esports
SuperMassive eSports
INTZ eSports
The #Worlds2020 Play-In Groups! pic.twitter.com/ZwDTSkKQsd
— LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 15, 2020
Group B:
LGD Gaming
PSG
V3 Esports
Unicorns of Love
Rainbow7
Groups:
Group A:
G2 Esports
SUNING
Machi Esports
Play-in Team
Group B:
DAMWON Gaming
JD Gaming
Rogue
Play-in Team
The #Worlds2020 Groups! pic.twitter.com/jiLS7nD5FH
— LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 15, 2020
Group C:
TSM
Fnatic
Gen.G
Play-in Team
Group D:
TOP ESports
DRX
FlyQuest
Play-in Team
The worlds will officially start from 25th September.