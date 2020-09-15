The League of Legends World’s draw has taken place as we see the draws for the Play-In and Group draws, which will decide who takes on whom in the opening stages.

Format:

The Play-In Draw will sort 10 teams into two groups of five.

The Group Draw will sort 12 additional teams who have been seeded directly in to the group stage.

All 12 teams have been sorted into 4 groups of 4.

In these four groups one slot in each group is reserved for the qualified teams from the Play-In stage.

Play-in:

Group A:

Team-Liquid
MAD Lions
Legacy Esports
SuperMassive eSports
INTZ eSports

Group B:

LGD Gaming
PSG
V3 Esports
Unicorns of Love
Rainbow7

 

 

Groups:

Group A:

G2 Esports
SUNING
Machi Esports
Play-in Team

Group B:

DAMWON Gaming
JD Gaming
Rogue
Play-in Team

Group C:

TSM
Fnatic
Gen.G
Play-in Team

Group D:

TOP ESports
DRX
FlyQuest
Play-in Team

The worlds will officially start from 25th September.

 

 

