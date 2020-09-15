The League of Legends World’s draw has taken place as we see the draws for the Play-In and Group draws, which will decide who takes on whom in the opening stages.

Format:

The Play-In Draw will sort 10 teams into two groups of five.

The Group Draw will sort 12 additional teams who have been seeded directly in to the group stage.

[Official Announcement] Conducting the draw for #Worlds2020 will be none other than #LPL legends WeiXiao, MLXG & Clearlove! Don’t miss out on the 2020 Worlds Play-ins and Group-Stage Draw, happening Sept. 15th 8PM UTC+8 (5AM PST, 2PM CEST, 8AM EST). pic.twitter.com/S9TrjwR3LF — LPL (@lplenglish) September 14, 2020

All 12 teams have been sorted into 4 groups of 4.

In these four groups one slot in each group is reserved for the qualified teams from the Play-In stage.

Play-in:

Group A:

Team-Liquid

MAD Lions

Legacy Esports

SuperMassive eSports

INTZ eSports

Group B:

LGD Gaming

PSG

V3 Esports

Unicorns of Love

Rainbow7

Groups:

Group A:

G2 Esports

SUNING

Machi Esports

Play-in Team

Group B:

DAMWON Gaming

JD Gaming

Rogue

Play-in Team

Group C:

TSM

Fnatic

Gen.G

Play-in Team

Group D:

TOP ESports

DRX

FlyQuest

Play-in Team

The worlds will officially start from 25th September.