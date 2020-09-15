To say the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line struggled in Week 1 would be an understatement, but reinforcements are arriving for Sunday’s showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Lane Johnson said on Derrick Gunn’s “Gunn-On-One” podcast that he will play against the Rams as the Eagles get much-needed help at right tackle after rookie Jack Driscoll struggled in a Week 1 loss to Washington.

Johnson had surgery on his ankle in August, missing training camp in the process as the Eagles tried to get him ready for the regular season. Johnson got a “clean up” of his ankle, which he revealed to Gunn was bothering him for several years.

“The last two years, this has all kind of been leading up to this (the surgery),” Johnson said. “I haven’t really been 100% since I took the hit against Jacksonville (Week 8 of the 2018 season). I’ve kind of been on one leg for some time. Once I get the strength back, I’m ready to be a different player.”

The Eagles listed Matt Pryor as the starting right guard on the depth chart this week, after Nate Herbig was listed as the surprise starter Sunday. With Johnson out, the Eagles had to use Pryor as the backup left tackle in case Jason Peters went down — as Pryor didn’t play a single offensive snap in Week 1.

Herbig could indeed get the start again, as the Eagles will look to sort out their right guard situation later in the week. Philadelphia did promote Sua Opeta from the practice squad after placing Vinny Curry and Craig James on injured reserve, leaving an open spot on the 53-man roster. The Eagles filled that spot by signing Jamon Brown off the Chicago bears practice squad Tuesday.

Brown started 47 of 60 career games with the Los Angeles Rams, new York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. The 2017 third-round pick started nine of 10 game sin Atlanta last season and can play both guard spots. He certainly will be in the mix to compete at right guard with Pryor and Herbig.

“I thought Nate did well. Wasn’t perfect, but for his first start, he’s a smart guy, and he graded well,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “As of right now as we move forward, we’re going to continue to work him in there at right guard, and I think he’ll get more and more comfortable the more reps he gets in there, and you know, works with [Jason] Kelce more and so again, it wasn’t perfect, but really felt comfortable coming away with his performance.”