LAC vs DEN Dream 11 Prediction: Denver’s script a sensational return to take the series all the way down to the decider.

Denver Nuggets’ revival in their conference semi-finals against LA Clippers is reminiscent of their remarkable turnaround against Utah Jazz in the playoffs. The side have doled out a spitting image of the same fight and character from that series against the Clippers to take the ongoing series all the way down to game 7.

From a point of no return, Denver has done everything well for themselves to keep themselves alive in the series. Down 3-1 against a staunch Clippers side, Denver looked set to have run their race with the deficit being way too large a one for the side to paper over.

However, the side was unwilling to go down without a fight. Emulating the resilinace and fortitude which had seen them topple a 3-1 deficit against Utah Jazz, Denver have registered two wins on the bounce to restore parity in the semi-finals at 3-3.

Probable Winner

From cruising their way into the coveted finals to show sitting in a precious situation, the Clippers are bound to be jittery ahead of today’s impending matchup. They are no longer considered outright favourites to progress from the series with Denver proving to be more than able adversaries.

We envisage the Clippers coming alive today though to just about squirm their way out of the series speckle free.

Probable Playing 5

LA Clippers

Kawhi, Ivica, Paul, Landry, Jackson.

Denver Nuggets

Grant, Paul, Nikola, Jamal, Michael.

Best Shooter

LA Clippers – Paul: 33 Points.

Denver Nuggets – Nikola: 34 Points.

Best Ball Stealer

LA Clippers – Zubac: 12 Rebounds.

Denver Nuggets – Nikola: 14 Rebounds.

LAC vs DEN Dream 11 Prediction

Point Guard

Monte Morris has always been present in our Dream 11 side this series and he’ll be here once again. The point guard has been a steady source of points, someone who pulled off a neat 10 points in game 6 as well for Denver Nuggets.

Shooting Guard

Ever since Gary Harris has recovered from his injury, he’s been a massive short in the arm for Denver’s aspirations in the league. His lengthy time away from the game has hardly deterred his showings with him finding his feet straightaway to pull off 16 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in game 6.

Torrey Craig has blown hot and cold but he’s continued to remain part and parcel of his side’s shooting arounds. And in measly minutes he pulled off 7 points and 5 rebounds the last time around to make him an instant pick for us today.

Kawhi Leonard was at his imperious best once again in game 6. While his numbers didn’t help his side push through to a win, the 25 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds he pulled off can hardly question his commitment.

Small Forward

Paul George elevating his game has come as a massive blessing for LA Clippers. With points failing to come across the field for the club in game 6, Paul’s 33 point showing saw him side stay in the skirmish right till quarter 4.

Power Forward

We stuck JaMychal Green up in game 6 and he rewarded us for the faith we earmarked in him. With 11 points in the paint, he did more than enough to retain his place in our setup for the forthcoming scrimmage as well.

Centre

He’s lost his touch he dropping baskets but the defensive rebounds Ivica Zubac is registering is all that matters at the moment. He had 12 to his name the last time around, ones which saw him occult attempted baskets with ease.

Nikola Jokic is turning out to be one of the germs of the season. He’s guiding Denver Nuggets to the finals, taking all the onus of doing everything for his in the series to emerge as the focal point of their consummate success.

Star Player

Leonard’s 25 points will see him be our star player while a stunning 34-14 double-double in game 6 makes Nikola an instant pick for our pro player slot.

Dream 11 Team

Morris, Kawhi, Craig, Harris, George, Green, Zubac, Jokic.

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.