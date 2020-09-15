You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 2 of fantasy football in 2020.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

Week 1, as usual, revealed a lot of things, from injuries that changed a lot to answers about some running back situations. Let’s jump in.

1. RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams came into their Week 1 game with a three-headed monster at running back and came out of the win over the Cowboys with a pecking order: Malcolm Brown first, rookie Cam Akers second … and Henderson a distant third. With so much talent to pick up on the waiver wire, he can be dropped.

VERDICT: Drop him

2. RB Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bruce Arians really was telling the truth: Ronald Jones is the top back in Tampa. But if you have room on your bench, you still might need to wait a couple of weeks to see if this becomes more of a timeshare, despite the fact that he ran five times for all of five yards.

VERDICT: Keep him

3. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ passing attack consists of Adam Thielen first, second and third, followed — apparently — by Bisi Johnson now. The rookie had just two catches for 28 yards, and given how the Vikes lean on the run, he’s dropable.

VERDICT: Drop him

4. RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler is the RB1 in L.A., but the question was who would take over Melvin Gordon’s work — Jackson or rookie Joshua Kelley. The answer was Kelley and emphatically so. He had 12 carries to Jackson’s two.

VERDICT: Drop him

5. TE Chris Herndon, New York Jets

The Jets’ loss to the Bills showed how bad the offense is, but it was Jamison Crowder first, followed by Herndon’s six catches on seven targets for 37 yards. Volume is a good thing in fantasy.

VERDICT: Keep him

6. RB Chris Thompson, Jacksonville Jaguars

It was the James Robinson show against the Colts, while Thompson had just two caches for six yards. I think there will still be plenty of days when he gets thrown to underneath a ton late in games, so hang on to him.

VERDICT: Keep him

7. WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

In re-draft leagues, it’s safe to let go of the rookie who is behind Parris Campbell and T.Y. Hilton on the depth chart.

VERDICT: Drop him

8. WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

Seems like Henry Ruggs and Darren Waller are atop the wide receiver depth chart in Vegas, as expected. Nelson Agholor makes things complicated too, and maybe Josh Jacobs catching passes is a thing now?

VERDICT: Drop him