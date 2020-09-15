Jofra Archer BBL: The English fast bowler is thinking of giving the 10th season of the Big Bash League a miss for family reasons.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has admitted that staying inside multiple bio-secure bubbles in times of COVID-19 is “mentally challenging”. Archer has been part of the national squad across formats which has moved to and fro from bio-bubbles in Southampton and Manchester during the ongoing truncated English summer.

“I’ll tell you, it has been mentally challenging. We’ve been in here for 16 weeks or something like that. I think it is going to be more rare going home or being normal again. Here has become the new norm. We’ll just have to adjust again when we get some time off,” Archer said.

Archer, 25, was found guilty of breaching biosecurity protocol before the second Test against West Indies earlier this summer. Been criticized for a dip in pace in Test matches in the recent times, Archer highlighted how bowling at express pace throughout a Test match day is “impossible”.

“The time I spend bowling with the white ball is a lot less than in Test cricket. You can’t run in the whole day. It is actually impossible to run in the whole day bowling at 90mph. If you can show me someone who does it then fair play. I’ve not seen any bowler who bowls 90mph do it for a whole day,” Archer added.

Talking about his ‘Man of the Match’ performance in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday, Archer laid emphasis on being in a “good frame of mind” despite not bowling as fast as he has in the past.

“I honestly don’t know what it is but if you’re in a good frame of mind I feel you’ll probably bowl a bit faster. On Sunday, I didn’t feel as though I was bowling that fast. At times I felt I’ve bowled faster. For me as long as I feel good, I don’t care what speed I’m bowling at,” Archer mentioned.

Jofra Archer BBL news

Archer will be among the many English and Australian players who will fly to UAE in a chartered plane right after the third ODI tomorrow for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Post representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, Archer is most likely to fly to South Africa and then again UAE for a multi-format series against India. With all these fixtures slated to be played inside bio-secure bubbles, Archer has expressed concerns regarding not being able to see his family in Barbados since February.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’m not sure how many more bubbles I’ve got left in me for the rest of the year. I haven’t seen my family really since February and it’s September now. The IPL is going to take up most of October.

“In November, we go to South Africa; well, hopefully we go to South Africa. That only leaves me with a few weeks in December for the rest of the year,” Archer further added.

All to play for in the last game ! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/MWdIq8Okyr — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 13, 2020

With the 10th season of the Big Bash League scheduled to be conducted between England’s tour of South Africa and UAE (against India), Archer has hinted at skipping BBL 2020 to spend time with his family.

“I love my Hobart [Hurricanes] family but I think I need to spend some time with my real family as well. When the year turns, we’re going to be back in a bubble in the UAE and India or somewhere.

“Family time is really important especially when you’re in the bubble and you can’t see them physically. So any time I get I try to spend with them,” Archer concluded.

Archer, who made his BBL debut for Hurricanes in 2017, has picked 34 wickets in 27 T20s for them across three seasons at an average of 23.32, an economy rate of 7.74 and a strike rate of 18.09.