Khabib Nurmagomedov's stature increases everyday. The bar has soared so high that experts now see similarities between him and the legendary Muhammad Ali.

The Undisputed Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has breached comparisons with other UFC greats to reach all the way to now being compared with one of the greatest Boxers of all time, Muhammad Ali.

Khabib, 31, is undefeated in the Octagon, and is himself regarded as one of the finest in his sport, however when compared with the late boxing legend. The Eagle is off the opinion that it is “Inappropriate”. Though he likes the idea of being compared with “The Greatest”, but highlights that Ali went through so many struggles in his time. Nurmagomedov thinks that Muhammad Ali was a class in himself, one who is still admired, and is an iconic figure.

Khabib Nurmagomedov On Being Compared With Muhammad Ali

In an Interview with True Gym MMA,Khabib Said, “I think comparing Ali and me is probably wrong. Only if we talk about the fact that we are both champions and both Muslims. But all the things he did outside the ring, with this I cannot be compared indeed. At the time when he was a champion, he was…another race, and at that time in America, black people were treated badly, and according to his stories, he was not even served in restaurants. He threw away the gold medal. He changed the attitude towards his race very much. So, we cannot be compared.

To be able to compare me with him, I need to go back to those years and be black, and be a champion. After that we would see how I would have behaved in such a situation, In this case, we can be compared.

I like that people compare us, but I think it is inappropriate.”

With Khabib Nurmagomedov, often speculations emerge about a potential stint in the Boxing ring, but nothing concrete ever draws out. However, on October 24 2020, after more than a year he will finally set foot in the ring, the very ring which made him a globally recognized personality.

On the mentioned date, he will once enter the arena and will defend his UFC Lightweight championship against a daunting challenger in the form of Justin Gaethje.

