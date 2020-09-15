GLO vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire – 15 September 2020. Warwickshire will take on Gloucestershire in the League Match of Vitality Blast T20 which will be played at the County Cricket in Bristol. The T20 cricket is finally back in England and nothing better than some T20 Blast cricket.

Gloucestershire are playing really well in the tournament and are currently at the top of their group’s table. They are on a streak of 5 consecutive victories and they would definitely like to make it six in six whereas Warwickshire are also playing some superb cricket in the tournament and are on a streak of 4 consecutive victories. Both teams are playing some really cricket and this is a match between two in-form teams.

This can be a good game as both teams have some really good players and everything to play for in this game.

Pitch Report –

The average 1st innings T20 score at this stadium is 169 runs which suggests that this is going to be a really good batting wicket.

Total T20 Games Played: 29, Bat 1st Won: 13, Bat 2nd Won: 16

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM, Live on Warwickshire and Gloucestershire Youtube Channels

Probable XI for both sides:-

Gloucestershire – Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Ben Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne.

Warwickshire Bears – Robert Yates, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Michael Burgess, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ryan Higgins, Ian Cockbain, Tim Bresnan, Olly Stone, and Tom Smith.

GLO vs WAS Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

James Bracey (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Bracey has not been in a really good form but certainly is better than his counterpart. He has scored 53 runs in the last three innings will be a good pick in this game as well.

GLO vs WAS Dream11 Batsmen

Sam Hain (Price 10) and Adam Hose (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Warwickshire. Hain is the best batsman of the side and has scored 179 runs till now in the tournament which includes a brilliant inning of 73 runs in the last game whereas Hose has also played decently and has scored 124 runs with the bat. Both of them should be picked for this game.

Ian Cockbain (Price 9.5) and Chris Dent (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Gloucestershire. Both of them have played really well for their sides and would like to continue their form in this game as well. Cockbain has scored 192 runs in the last four innings whereas Dent has scored 216 runs in his last 5 innings. Both Cockbain and Dent are performing brilliantly and will be picked for this game.

GLO vs WAS Dream11 All-Rounders

Tim Bresnan (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Warwickshire. Bresnan is a veteran T20 player and has played T20 cricket all-around the globe. He has been bowling really well and has picked 8 wickets till now in the tournament. Bresnan is a utility batsman as well and will be a really good pick in this game.

Ryan Higgins (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Gloucestershire. Higgins has been absolutely brilliant this season with both bat and the ball. He is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and has picked 13 wickets till now in the tournament. Ryan has scored 110 runs with the bat as well and just cannot be dropped.

GLO vs WAS Dream11 Bowlers

Olly Stone (Price 8.5) and Jake Lintott (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Warwickshire. Stone is the most reliable wicket-taker of the side and has picked 10 wickets till now in the tournament. He is in a really good form and should be picked for this game whereas Lintott has also bowled some really good spells with the bowl and has picked 7 wickets in the tournament so far. Both of them are brilliant players and should be picked for this game.

David Payne (Price 9) and Tom Smith (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Gloucestershire. Payne has really bowled well and has picked 8 wickets so far in the tournament whereas Smith is an experienced player with 10 wickets to his name this season. Both of them are wicket-takers and should be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Gloucestershire will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ryan Higgins and Ian Cockbain

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Olly Stone and Tom Smith

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

