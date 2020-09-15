Every year before EA sports releases the new FIFA, there’s always a buzz among fans for player ratings. Let’s take a look at 5 of the most improved players on FIFA 21.

The first thing players do when a new FIFA is released check the overall ratings. We are seeing more and more ratings revealed, and now it is time for FIFA 21’s biggest improvements.

Check out 5 of the biggest FIFA 21 improvements below –

1. Marash Kumbulla (OVR 75) –

The young Albanian defender Marash Kumbulla received an upgrade of +15 OVR. This makes him he most improved player on FIFA 21. The 20-year-old center back plays for Serie A team Hellas Verona. He has caught the eye last season with impressive defensive performances and a host of clubs are in the running to sign him. In Game this would be no different as players will be looking to sign him.

2. Dejan Kulusevski (OVR 77) –

The latest star to join the Italian giants Juventus. The 20 year old was in the news recently for assisting none other than Cristiano Ronaldo in a friendly on his debut. Dejan scored ten goals for Parma last season and received an upgrade of +13. With Juventus spending a reported £30 million for him, the Swede forward will be high in demand in FIFA 21.

3. Sebastian Cordova (OVR 75) –

The newly capped Mexican international plays in the Liga MX for America. An outstanding season and now EA have rewarded him with a rating upgrade of +13. He has grabbed headlines recently and a big money move to Europe might not be far away. The 22-year-old would prove to be a bargain for players in FIFA 21.

4. Edmond Tapsoba (OVR 78) –

The Bayer Leverkusen defender received a major upgrade of +12 OVR and has scary potential. He is a tall, commanding center back who also has a knack of scoring goals. With impressive stats he comes in 4th on this list.

5. Christoph Baumgartner (OVR 75) –

The 21-year-old Austrian midfielder is currently one of Bundesliga’s top young prospects. With a rating increase of +12 he completes our list at 5th place. With 28 appearances and 7 goals last season the sky is the limit for Christoph. Players would love to sign him in-game and transform their team’s midfield.

This completes the list. EA’s FIFA ratings are always controversial, but this only adds to the buzz among the fans. With not much longer to go for the release of FIFA 21, the excitement only increases as the launch date draw near.

Their stars keep on rising 💫 The most improved players in #FIFA21: https://t.co/TTGuyKxa9o#FIFARatings pic.twitter.com/z1D2SRoTXO — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 14, 2020

FIFA 21 is set to release later this fall on October 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version.