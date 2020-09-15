Fall Guys Cheaters Patch : There has been a lot of cheating going on in Fall Guys and players have been complaining.

The latest update in Fall Guys hopes to turn around the recent increase in the number of cheating instances in the game. The update, however, will also add a new obstacle feature.

Recently, Fall Guys Twitter teased the community by sharing a few screenshots of the new update which will drop soon. This will essentially increase the difficulty of the game and make it more challenging. This update will be released later today according to their twitter handle.

Will do proper patch notes when it drops, but this is what’s coming later today… Fall Guys: BIG YEETUS & ANTI-CHEATUS – RANDOM LEVEL VARIATIONS including B I G Y E E T U S

– EPIC’S ANTI-CHEAT

– MORE STABILITY // LESS DISCONNECTIONS

– VARIOUS BUG FIXES 👌 B I G C O O L 👌 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 15, 2020

However, there is also something called the Watermelon Crew. This is going to be the talk of the town. The developers also shared some screenshots of how the new update will change the layout of the map and course. This update will also focus on the cheaters & add methods to prevent cheating instances. Mediatonic is using the same system Riot Games is employing in Fortnite to deal with hackers.