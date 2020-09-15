Maria Taylor has done it all for ESPN — she’s covered college and pro sports on the sideline and as a host, providing terrific commentary and doing interviews, including a memorably cringe-worthy one with John Calipari that she handled really well.

On Monday night, she joined the first game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader broadcast as the sideline reporter for the Giants and Steelers game, her first time covering an NFL game.

As Awful Announcing reported, Dan McNeil, a host with 670 The Score in Chicago, tweeted and deleted a criticism of Taylor’s outfit that she wore during the game, asking if she was “a host” for a adult entertainment awards show due to her outfit, a completely sexist and misogynistic comment.

Taylor came right back and called him out, while also sending a message: “Please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in!”

Taylor got so much support from Twitter for her NFL debut: