ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia 3rd ODI – 16 September 2020 (Manchester)

Hosts England will take on Australia in the 3rd ODI match of the 3 matches ODI series. This promises to be the best cricket series after the Covid-19 break where two heavyweights of white-ball cricket will be up against each other.

England made a brilliant comeback in the last game and their fast bowlers are on a roll. The likes of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes are bowling really well and they would like to continue their good form. The top-order has been a problem for the English side and if they can resolve that issue then they will be unstoppable in this game for sure. The captaincy of Eoin Morgan has also been a big plus for this side.

Australia choked in the last ODI and they lost from a really convincing position. The bowlers are bowling really well for the side but the batsmen are not able to support them through the performances. David Warner is in a really poor form but the arrival of Steven Smith will definitely be a big plus for the away side in this game.

The series is brilliantly poised at the moment and this can be a brilliant game to watch out.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings ODI score at the Old Trafford is 228 runs.

Total Games Played: 53; Batting 1st Won: 26; Batting 2nd Won: 27

Clouds are expected to be surrounding the stadium throughout the game.

Probable Playing 11

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: England vs Australia Third ODI Match

Date And Time: 16 September, Wednesday- 5:30 pm IST

Venue: The Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to Watch: Sony Six/HD

Top 4 Batting Order

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan

Australia

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne

Death Overs Specialist

England

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood

Australia

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

Jonny Bairstow will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Bairstow has been the best wicket-keeper of this series till now and will be a clear pick in this game. He scored a duck in the last game but he is in a decent form with the bat.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Batsmen

Joe Root and Eoin Morgan will be our batsmen from England. Root and Morgan played really sensibly in the last game and scored some valuable runs for the team. Both of them need to score big runs in this game and their ODI numbers show that they are certainly capable of doing that. They are technically sound players and will definitely be picked for this game.

Aaron Finch and Steve Smith will be our batsmen from Australia. Finch has been the best batsman of the side on this tour so far and would like to continue his top-form whereas Smith is also a reliable ODI player and has scored at an average of 42.27 in this format, he will be a genuine threat at the number 3 position. Finchy scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well whereas Smith should be back in this game after leaving out the first two games due to concussion.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 All-Rounders

Mitchell Marsh will be our all-rounder from Australia. Marsh has really looked impressive in the couple of games he has played in this series. He has scored 74 runs with the bat and has picked a couple of wickets as well. The ODI numbers of him also tell that he is a brilliant player in the ODI format.

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran will be our all-rounders from England. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and they proved that in the last game by picking 3-3 wickets each. They are really good at the batting department as well and this will be a huge bonus for both of them. Woakes will take charge in the powerplay overs whereas Curran will be a genuine threat with his left-arm seam bowling in the middle overs.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Bowlers

From England, Jofra Archer will make it into our team. Archer has been bowling some lethal spells for his side and has been absolutely phenomenal so far in the series. He has picked six wickets in a couple of games and the Aussies are finding really difficult to face him.

From Australia, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa would make their way into our team. Hazlewood is one of the most underrated ODI bowlers as he has picked 82 wickets in just 49 ODI games, he was on fire in the last game as well whereas Zampa has been the highest wicket-taker of the side with 7 wickets in 2 games and would like to continue his brilliant form with the ball.

Captain and Vice-Captain

The duo of Steve Smith and Adam Zampa will be our captain and vice-captain in this game respectively.

SportsRush Featured Small-League Dream11 Team

