The Philadelphia Eagles entered their Week 1 game against the Washington Football Team beset by injuries. They had already lost offensive line starters Brandon Brooks (torn Achilles) and Andre Dillard (torn pectoral) for the season, then had to play the opener without both right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), starting running back Miles Sanders (hamstring), and edge rusher Derek Barnett (also hamstring).

Those injuries up front decimated the Philadelphia offensive line, which was a recipe for disaster against the explosive Washington front. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Da’Ron Payne, Ryan Kerrigan, Matt Ioannidis, and Jon Bostic all hit home against Wentz, with Washington racking up eight sacks in the game, to go along with 13 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits. The Eagles ended up averaging just 4.2 yards per dropbacks.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the Eagles’ own pass rush only hit home against Dwayne Haskins three times, and it also saw another important contributor go down. Edge rusher Vinny Curry suffered a hamstring injury during the loss, and according to a report from NFL.com, he will miss about four weeks. Brandon Graham also entered the concussion protocol, which means his status will be up in the air until he can pass an independent evaluation.

Making matters worse, per Eagles beat writer Eliot Shorr-Parks, it sounds like no sure thing that either Johnson or Sanders will definitely be ready to go for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Rams, who just beat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. John Clark of NBC Sports adds that there is “decent hope” the pair will play, but that it will likely come down to a decision made toward the end of the week once again.

The Eagles do get a bit of respite after next week’s Rams game with the Bengals on the schedule the following week, but after that, they face one of the most difficult gauntlets any team will go through all season: at 49ers in Week 4, at Steelers in Week 4, and home against the Ravens in Week 6. They’re going to need all of their major contributors healthy for that stretch, so it might not be that surprising if they give these guys another extra week to heal up early in the year.