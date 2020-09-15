Commentators in IPL 2020: Host broadcaster Star has announced a detailed list of commentators for the imminent IPL 2020.

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League is less than a week away now. It will be for the first time that an IPL season will be played in September-November.

In the past, fans across the globe have seen T20 leagues this time of the year – Caribbean Premier League and the now defunct Champions League T20 being the most prominent ones.

It is worth mentioning that defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runner-ups Chennai Super Kings in the first match on IPL 2020 on September 19 in Abu Dhabi to make it the third IPL season to be played outside of India.

Host broadcaster Star, who have put on display a novel bio-secure bubble for their team in Mumbai to work on IPL 2020 amidst the COVID-19 scenario, have now made public a list of commentators for their feed in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

A lot of tried and tested names have made it to the final list across languages. However, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar is a significant omission from the commentary team as he continues to face the axe for almost a year now.

ALSO READ: 3 Possible reasons why Sanjay Manjrekar was axed from BCCI’s commentary panel

While former national team’s selectors in Krishnamachari Srikkanth and MSK Prasad will be seen commentating in Tamil and Telugu respectively, India and Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund has been included in the Tamil roaster.

Commentators in IPL 2020

English commentators for IPL 2020

Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Sangakkara, Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen, JP Duminy, Lisa Sthalaker, Darren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Micheal Slater and Danny Morrison.

Hindi commentators for IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Ashish Nehra, Jatin Sapru, Nikhil Chopra, Kiran More, Ajit Agarkar and Sanjay Bangar.

Star Sports Select Dugout (English) commentators for IPL 2020

Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Brain Lara, Brett Lee and Graeme Swann.

Telugu commentators for IPL 2020

M Anand Sri Krishna, Neha Matcha, Kaushik Nallan Chakravarthy, Ashish Reddy Ammana, Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopalarao Yalaka, MSK Prasad, and Kalyan Krishna Doddapaneni.

Tamil commentators for IPL 2020

Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Bhavna Balakrishnan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, S Badrinath, Hemang Badani and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.