After a difficult 2020 Summer Split, Cloud9 have decided to let go of their long time League Coach, Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu the org announced today.

The Korean joined Cloud9 back in 2016 and coached various roster’s within the team even though he had a roller coaster ride during his tenure.

Today, we announce the departure of #C9LoL‘s Head Coach, @Reapered. Thank you for all the memories, draft kingdoms, and achievements within the last 4 years & we wish nothing but the best in your future endeavors! Watch: https://t.co/RcIOz73jbg pic.twitter.com/fzGIu2YIHm — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) September 14, 2020

Under his guidance the team went onto have incredible performances at Worlds.

The reached the knockout stage for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018.

Thank you to all the staff members and to all the players who worked with me. And thank you to the fans who watched our journey from beginning to end, and thank you for being with us, happiness, sadness, disappointment, fulfillment, and all the emotions, with us ! https://t.co/W9HUkcY2Re — Reapered (@Reapered) September 14, 2020

His greatest achievement with Cloud9 was winning the C9’s first LCS championship since 2014.

The team dominated the NA Spring Split where they lost only one game in the entire Split and one game in the playoffs.

But the success went down in Summer Split even though a strong start and finished 4th to miss out on world’s for the first time.

Analysts believed that the team couldn’t adapt to the current meta.

The team also announced they are going to continue with their roster for 2021.

Now C9 has a big task in hand to find a new head coach.

Reapered also announced that his military issue has been resolved and now is open to join teams.