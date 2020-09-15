Paramount+



The streaming service CBS All Access will be rebranding in 2021 as Paramount+ in 2021, ViacomCBS announced Thursday. While the name might become different, the service will be offering the same content as it did previously.

“The Paramount brand is known and loved all around the world, and is synonymous with great entertainment. It’s always brought people together, which makes it a perfect fit for a streaming service that’s uniquely positioned to do the same,” says Josh Line, chief brand officer, ViacomCBS. “The Paramount+ streaming service will elevate ViacomCBS’ iconic family of brands.”

Just like CBS All Access did, the new service will provide all of the live sports from CBS broadcasts, such as the exclusive rights to UEFA matches, NWSL games and much more, along with live coverage from CBS Sports HQ. The content available will even expand in the near future. Beginning in October with the start of the 2020-2021 season and continuing throughout the 2023-2024 season, every UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League match (more than 300 per season) will be available on the service. There will even be archival matches on CBS Sports Network.

The good news for those concern about change happening too quickly in their life, the service will remain being called CBS All Access for the remainder of 2020.