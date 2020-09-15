USA Today



Phillip Lindsay was unable to finish the Broncos’ Monday night showdown against the Titans after sustaining a foot injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Lindsay, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, appeared to sustain the injury during the first half. In the first half, Lindsay ran for 24 yards on seven carries and caught one pass for 11 yards.

With Lindsay out, the Broncos leaned on fellow running back Melvin Gordon, whose fourth quarter touchdown run gave Denver a 14-13 lead. Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers, signed a two-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason. Gordon was expected to complement Lindsay, who averaged nearly five yards per carry during his first two seasons in Denver.

Lindsay wasn’t the only Broncos starter that sustained an injury on Monday night. Cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was traded from Jacksonville to Denver during the offseason, exited Monday’s game after sustaining a shoulder injury late in the first half.

Will will offer updates on both players’ injuries as soon as more information is available.