A key part of being a successful NFL coach is being able to understand clock management and when to use time outs.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio showed Monday night that he doesn’t really get either of those things and because of that he wasn’t successful as his team lost at home to the Titans, 16-14, thanks to a field goal in the final minute.

But what led to that field goal and all the time that was wasted was incredible.

The Titans drove down the field in the final minutes and ran the clock down to 17 seconds before kicking a 25-yard FG for the win.

During that time the Broncos had three time outs and Fangio never used any of them. He didn’t even use one to ice Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowsi, who missed three field goals and an extra point in the game.

Instead, Fangio just let the clock keep ticking despite have 3 TIME OUTS.

The Broncos then got the ball back with 17 seconds and three time outs but by then things were pretty much over for Denver.

Fangio got roasted: