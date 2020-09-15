Week 1 of an NFL season we weren’t sure would ever happen concluded Monday night with two games featuring four quarterbacks we had some questions about.

Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger returned from an elbow injury that forced him to miss most of last year and was solid, if unspectacular, in the Steelers 26-16 win over the Giants. Daniel Jones, entering his second season as a starter in New York, had moments of promise and used his athleticism to keep plays alive, but the combination of an uninspired Jason Garrett debut at offensive coordinator and Pittsburgh’s stifling defense left the Giants with little chance.

In the late game, Stephen Gostkowski hit a late field goal — after missing four kicks earlier in the game — to give the Titans a 16-14 win over the Broncos. Ryan Tannehill, given a 4-year deal worth up to $118 million in the offseason, was … mostly good enough, compiling 0.32 EPA per dropback. Neither QB seemed to be operating in an offense interested in taking many risks — a common theme after an offseason that lacked prep time and exhibition games. Denver’s Drew Lock had -0.18 EPA per dropbacks but did find tight end Noah Fant five times for 81 yards and rookie wide receiver Jerry Juedy four times for 56 yards.

Be sure to listen and subscribe to FTW’s weekly NFL podcast with the provided links below.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | TuneIn