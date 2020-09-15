BOS vs MIA Dream 11 Prediction: First game of the conference finals gets underway today in a series which makes for an intoxicating concoction.

Every game of the impending series between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat is going to be a cliffhanger. Not only do these two sides match each other every step of the way but make an advent into the impending showdown having pulled off sensational results in their respective semi-finals.

Miami Heat’s complete decimation and demolition of Milwaukee Bucks not only stood out as the result of the conference semi-finals but also as one of the most sublime showings of NBA 2019-20. The Heat took on their conference toppers, a side touted by many to win this season’s league and completely wiped the floor with them.

The comprehensive 4-1 win has put Miami Heat in the limelight today with many now according them as perpetual Eastern Conference champions. And the side will be looking to repose the faith earmarked in them when they step out for game 1 of the matchup today.

Probable Winner

Boston Celtics didn’t have things quite so easy in their conference semi-finals but the fact that they prevailed gruelling circumstances puts them in good stead for today’s face off. They were taken all the way to game 7 by the Raptors but eventually managed to hang onto the barest mf margins with a 92-87 win sufficing enough to take them to the finals.

This is going to be a ripper of a contest. Determining a winner is a tricky affair but we envisage Heat’s defence working in their favour to give them a slender win.

Probable Playing 5

Boston Celtics

Brown, Tatum, Daniel, Smart, Walker.

Miami Heat

Bam, Goran, Butler, Crowder, Tyler.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 1 vs @MiamiHEAT: Javonte Green (right knee surgery) – DOUBTFUL

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 14, 2020

Best Shooter

Boston Celtics – Jayson: 29 Points.

Miami Heat – Butler: 17 Points.

Best Ball Stealer

Boston Celtics – Jayson: 12 Rebounds.

Miami Heat – Butler: 10 Rebounds.

BOS vs MIA Dream 11 Prediction

Point Guard

Up against the league’s finest defence in the semi-finals, Goran Dragic’s triples had a telling impact on Miami Heat’s destiny. His ability to exploit the corners and line up the open triples saw him drop 17 points in game 5 to make him an instant pick for us today.

Shooting Guard

Tyler Herro had the time of his life in the conference semi-finals. In what was a watershed moment for him, he dropped a stunning 14 points, 6 assists and 8 rebounds in game 5 against Milwaukee to massively elevate his stature as a shooting guard.

Marcus Smart’s consistency was crucial in guiding Boston Celtics past the Raptors. He dropped 16 points and 6 dimes in game 7, a showing which was worth its weight in gold in a clash determined by just the five points.

Small Forward

Boston were left flummoxed on how to curb Jaylen Brown from shooting his reverse scoops and spin and slams. The small forward burst onto the stage in the semi-finals, flawlessly converting his field points to pull off a staggering 21 points and 8 boards in game 7.

Power Forward

Jayson Tatum emerged as the game winner for Boston in their series against the Raptors. His ability to pile on the windmills and jump shots saw him accrue 29 points in game 7, ones accompanied by him laying up the ball for his counterparts on 7 occasions.

The manner in which he’s shooting from the deep at the moment meant Jae Crowder had to make a foray into our side. In addition to his 16 points against Milwaukee, he pulled off 6 boards as well to transition the ball for his side from defence to attack.

Centre

Daniel Theis is going to be crucial to Boston’s aspirations today. His ability of protecting his rim and pulling off defensive rebounds will be required in abundance as Boston look to perturb the Heat today.

Kelly Olynyk will only feature as a substitute today but that doesn’t deter us. Back after his injury, he needed no time settling into his groove with him shooting 12 points and registering 6 blocks in game 5.

Star Player

His 29-12 double-double from the last tie meant Tatum was the only viable option to grace our star player docket today while Brown is the pro player.

Dream11 Team

Dragic, Smart, Herro, Brown, Tatum, Jae, Theis, Kelly.

