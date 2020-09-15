Allen Robinson’s frustration as it relates to his contract situation has reportedly led to him requesting a trade out of Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune. However, Robinson’s agent Brandon Parker has since denied that he has requested a trade, but Parker confirms that he is unhappy Chicago has been unwilling to extend his contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. One thing is clear — Robinson might not have requested a trade formally, but he’s likely willing to accept one to a team who is willing to extend his contract.

Robinson, a seven-year veteran who is entering his third season with the Bears, was hoping to come to terms on a contract extension by now. Instead, Robinson, who is in the midst of his final season under contract, would reportedly prefer to be paid like the top receivers on the market. The Cardinals recently reset the wide receiver market by extending DeAndre Hopkins’ contract. While the 2020 season is barely a week old, rest assured that at least several teams would be interested in trading for Robinson, a former Pro Bowler who caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Here’s a look at six teams that would be a good fit for Robinson if the Bears do decide to trade him.

Washington Football Team

Following Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the Eagles, it appears that Washington, a 3-13 outfit a season ago, might be a playmaker on offense away from actually contending for a playoff spot in what could be a wide-open NFC East. The addition of Robinson would surely help bolster a Washington offense that received just 178 passing yards from quarterback Dwayne Haskins in Washington’s 27-17 win over Philadelphia. Robinson would also help take some of the attention off of second-year receiver Terry McLaurin, who led Washington with five receptions for 61 yards on Sunday. If the Washington defense is for real, and it sure looked like it in Week 1, this is the perfect addition to help evolve them into a serious contender for the division and to fast-track Haskins’ development.

Part of what has led to Bill Belichick’s success has been his willingness to acquire veterans who became disgruntled with their previous employer. Robinson would be a good fit in New England alongside fellow receivers Julian Edelman and K’Neal Harry, who combine to catch eight passes for 96 yards in the Patriots’ Week 1 win over the Dolphins. And while the Patriots were successful in their first game of the post-Tom Brady era, it is clear that New England could use more playmakers after Cam Newton threw for just 155 yards in his Patriots debut. Newton has past success throwing to big-bodied wide receivers who excel in contested catch situations. After all, he once made Kelvin Benjamin look like a borderline Pro Bowler.

Sure, the Ravens are already loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball. But given Marquise Brown’s injury history, along with the fact that rookie Devin Duvernay may need more time time to develop into a reliable playmaker, trading for Robinson would make a lot of sense for the Ravens. Robinson would make life even easier for Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who went 20-of-25 for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens’ Week 1 blowout of the Browns. Robinson would also help create more space for tight end Mark Andrews, who caught two touchdowns in Sunday’s 38-6 romp. Adding Robinson to a skill position group that already includes Brown, Andrews, Mark Ingram, and J.K. Dobbin would give Baltimore one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ lack of productivity from the receiver position was among the reasons why Philadelphia was upset by Washington. While quarterback Carson Wentz had success throwing to tight end Dallas Goedert (who caught eight of nine targets for 101 yards and a score), he did not come close to having that type of success with any of his receivers. Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor caught just one of his four targets, while 33-year-old wideout DeSean Jackson caught just two of his seven targets. The addition of Robinson would give the Eagles’ offense a much-needed weapon and his skill set meshes will with Wentz.

Like the Ravens, Seattle is armed with an MVP candidate in Russell Wilson, who went 31-of-35 for 322 yards with four touchdown passes in Sunday’s 38-25 win over the Falcons. Robinson would fit in extremely well with receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, who combined to catch 12 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. No other Seattle receiver recorded more than 30 receiving yards, however, which is where Allen fits into the equation. His addition would only open things up for Lockett and Metcalf, it would also help take more attention off of a Seahawks’ rushing attack that never got off the ground in Atlanta.

San Francisco’s injuries at receiver were a major reason why they came up short in their season-opener against divisional foe Arizona. Deebo Samuel not expected to be back for at least several more weeks after suffering a setback in his recovery, while George Kittle, arguably the best tight end in the NFL, sustained a knee sprain on Sunday that could keep him out of this week’s game against the Jets. The addition of Robinson can help keep the 49ers’ offense at bay until Samuel and some of the 49ers’ other playmakers (including rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk) are back to full strength.