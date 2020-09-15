Rarely do we get both NBA basketball and WNBA basketball both being played on the same day. And we literally never get playoff basketball from both leagues on the same day.

Until today, that is. And it’s not just any playoff basketball — it’s everything you could ask for from playoff basketball.

In the NBA we have both a Game 7 and the beginning of a conference finals matchup. In the WNBA, we’ve got not one but two single elimination playoff games coming up and they both feature the teams that were in the finals last year.

It’s all going to be a lot to take in and it’s all happening around the same time. Here’s a quick guide to each game and why it’s worth watching — even if you have to bounce back and forth between channels.

Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics (3) vs. Heat (5)

The Heat and the Celtics weren’t the two best teams in the East during the postseason but they’ve absolutely proven that they’re the conference’s best in these playoffs so far. The Celtics are incredibly deep and talented and the Heat, well, they have Jimmy Butler. This is must-see television, folks. It all tips off at 6:40 p.m. ET on ESPN.

© Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Western Conference Semifinals: Clippers (2) vs. Nuggets (3)

Game 7. Do I really need to say anything else, folks? The Nuggets are on the verge of another 3-1 comeback in the same postseason. The Clippers are on the verge of yet another monumental franchise failure. No matter who wins, we get a juicy storyline and an amazing Western Conference Finals. Bring. It. On. This one starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

© AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

First Round: Connecticut Sun (7) vs. Chicago Sky (6)

The Sun and the Sky will kick off round 1 of the WNBA’s playoffs with their single elimination matchup. The Sun managed to flip a disappointing start to the season into the 7th overall seed in the WNBA’s postseason but they definitely don’t look like the same team that made the Finals last season. Still, Dewanna Bonner has been a woman on a mission. It won’t be an easy game for Courtney Vandersloot and the Sky. This one tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

© AP Photo/Chris O’Meara

First Round: Phoenix Mercury (5) vs. Washington Mystics (8)

Look, this is a playoff game and Diana Taurasi is playing in it. That should really be all you need to know to want to watch this one. But if you need more, she’s also taking on the Mystics — the WNBA’s champion from last year. They’re also coming into the game red hot after winning four straight games to close the season. You won’t want to miss this one. Tune in at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

© Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images