The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat match up in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday evening. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker lead the way for the Celtics, with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo atop the pecking order for the Heat. The Celtics continue to operate without Gordon Hayward (ankle), with Javonte Green (knee) listed as doubtful. Chris Silva (pubic bone) is out for Miami.

This 2020 NBA Playoffs matchups tips at 6:30 p.m. ET from HP Field House in the Orlando bubble. Boston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is 211.5.

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Celtics -1.5

Celtics vs. Heat over-under: 211.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Celtics -120, Heat +100

BOS: The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Heat are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are a tremendous team on both ends of the floor, with Boston’s defense taking the lead in the postseason. The Celtics rank as the best defensive team in the NBA Playoffs by a substantial margin, allowing only 101.9 points per 100 possessions. Boston ranks third among playoff teams in blocked shots, averaging 5.5 per 100 possessions, and the Celtics are No. 1 in the NBA Playoffs 2020 in shooting-efficiency allowed.

Boston’s opponents are shooting just 40.5 percent from the floor and 30.5 percent from 3-point range, both ranking No. 1 in the league during the playoffs, and the Celtics have elite defenders in Marcus Smart and Tatum. Offensively, Boston was No. 4 in offensive rating during the regular season, and the Celtics are also stellar at avoiding turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds. In the playoffs, Boston is also No. 5 in the league in free-throw rate, putting pressure on the opposition by generating shots at the charity stripe.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has been dominant in the postseason, and Erik Spoelstra’s team is doing it on both ends of the floor. The Heat rank fourth in the league in offensive rating during the playoffs, scoring 1.13 points per possession. Individually, Miami has strong pieces, with Butler averaging 21.8 points, Goran Dragic adding 21.1 points, and Adebayo producing 16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in the playoffs. Miami is also second in both shooting efficiency and assist rate, with a top-four mark in offensive rebounding.

Defensively, the Heat have also been strong, ranking No. 4 in both defensive rebounding and overall defensive rating, holding opponents to just 1.05 points per possession. Miami also has the rest advantage in this matchup, taking care of the Milwaukee Bucks in short order while the Celtics needed seven grueling games to defeat the Toronto Raptors.

How to make Celtics vs. Heat picks

