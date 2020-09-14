ZEN Vs AT Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Zenit lose steam with two winless results seeing them drop down from top spot

While these are still early days in the Russian Premier League and not too much can be read into the current results, Zenit will still be ruing their showings. After registering four wins on the spin, the side has now failed to win its last two encounters, results which have seen them pummel down into 3rd spot.

And given the closely contested nature of the lead, every point matters in the competition. Its something Zenit who are defending their title are well aware for, a narrative which will see them be avidly looking to overturn their last couple of results.

In the middle of this rut, Arsenal Tula is the ideal side for Zenit to square off against. Given time to address their issues with the international break seeing the league break off for two weeks, Zenit as bound to come back stronger than ever against an opposition which has offered nothing till now.

Probable Winner

With just the lone win in their last five outings in the league, Arsenal Tula find themselves languishing in 14th spot in the league. Already in the relegation zone squabble, the team’s dilemma is only going to worsen with Zenit set to wipe the floor with them today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Sebastian will see his ongoing injury rule him out of the impending affair for Zenit.

Evgeni’s absence is ascribed to his injury.

Zenit

Alexdaner Vasyutin, Andrey Lunyov, Lovren, Mikhail Kerzhakov, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Danila Prokhin, Denis Terentjev, Daniil Krugovoy, Douglas Santos, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Yuri Zhirkov

Arsenal Tula

Shamov, Denisov, Aleksandr, Gia, Daniil, Robert, Kangwa, Vladislav, Lesovoy, Igor, Evgeni

Match Details

Russian Premier League 2020-21

Match: Zenit Vs Arsenal Tula

Date And Time: 14th September, Monday- 9:00pm IST

Venue: Stadion Arsenal, Tula

Top Scorer

Zenit

Arsenal Tula

Bygone Encounter

Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Zenit: 0-0

Spartak Moscow Vs Arsenal Tula: 2-1

ZEN Vs AT Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Artur Nigmatullin from Arsenal Tula will be inducted into our Dream 11 team as the goal-keeper for the day. The side’s shot stopper has managed to provide some kind of stability to the side’s defence, a player who will be a cumbersome plight to traverse past for Zenit.

Defenders

They might have floundered in form off late but Zenit’s defence has remained steady as ever. The league’s finest defence, the side has let in a measly three goals to emerge as the most stringent and stern defence in the competition.

Also, with Arsenal Tula having scored just six goals in six ties, a cleansheet for Zenit looks imminent today. It sees us opt for a trio from the club in the form of Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos and two assist man Vyacheslav Karavaev.

Midfielders

While traversing past this staunch Zenit is not going to be any easy task for Arsenal Tula, as long as the club has Kings Kangwa, it will continue to keep striving for a goal. The midfielder has popped up with the two assists for his side, the most by any player to make him a must have pick for the scrimmage.

Vladislav Panteleev will be joining up with him for the encounter while Zenit will have a duo represent them as well. We begin with Malcom, someone who’ll be looking to use today’s impending fixture as one to finally come alive and take the league by aplomb.

Magomed Ozdoev slots in next to him owing to his earing speed, one which has allowed him to traverse the ball from defence to attack with ease.

Strikers

Sardar Azmoun has taken no time to hit the ground running for Zenit. He’s already the club’s top scorer with the numbers alluding to how he’s acted as the focal point of the side’s attack.

With the one goal and one assists, Artem Dzyuba will also be inducted in our side while the one goal for him sees us rope in Evans Kangwa from the opposition.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The four goals he’s scored see Sardar captain our side while Artem is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Artur, Lovren, Santos, Karavaev, Kings, Ozdoev, Malcolm, Panteleev, Dzyuba, Sardar, Evans

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

