WWE Spoiler: SmackDown Mystery Woman’s identity revealed. The WWE have been airing vignettes for a mystery woman for the past two weeks.
A new woman is set to join the SmackDown roster. The WWE have been promoting her debut with teaser videos on SmackDown. So far, the only information we have on the woman is that she has blonde hair. That however, hasn’t stopped fans on social media from uncovering the identity of this mystery woman.
There have been several speculations on who this woman could be. Some had suggested earlier that it could be Chelsea Green or Summer Rae. Many feared it may have been a returning Eva Marie. However, it turns out, it’s neither of them. It’s not even a debut per se but a return of sorts.
WWE SmackDown Mystery Woman’s identity revealed
Fans on Twitter have pointed that the mystery woman is very likely Carmella. The princess of Staten Island has a dove tattoo on her left arm, similar to the one that the mystery woman has.
THAT GIRL IS CARMELLA. OMFG. I KNOW AND I CAN PROVE IT.
Same tattoo so it is CARMELLA pic.twitter.com/8uVedmVAWa
It’s Carmella. Check out the tattoo on her arm. Bottom pic is from her insta. pic.twitter.com/D5SGGnJkSF
Some people have attempted to dismiss Carmella as the mystery woman by pointing out that Carmella has a tattoo on her foot and the woman in the vignettes doesn’t. However, it is very possible that the tattoos were covered up and someone simply made the mistake of missing the one on her arm.
Carmella hasn’t featured on WWE TV in over 6 months. Her last singles match was a victory win over Mandy Rose on SmackDown last April.
