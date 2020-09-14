The first fantasy football week is almost over.

You doing OK? You doing great?

Whether you are about to notch a win, you’re certain you’re going to lose or you’re engaged in a nail-biter, your team can get better. It’s time to start thinking about hitting the waiver wire to find depth options at the bottom of your roster. Maybe you’ll even find someone who’ll be a season-long contributor. We’ve only included players who are at 50% ownership or less in standard ESPN leagues, which excludes breakout players like Robby Anderson, a guy should definitely grab if he’s available in your league.

So here’s who we think you should add after almost all of Week 1 action. We’ll be sure to update this list after Monday Night Football.

13

Anthony Miller, WR, Bears (34%)



Forgive me for being dubious about this Chicago Bears offense, but I am. That said, Miller put together a respectable 4-catch, 76-yard, one-touchdown performance. He’s beginning to live up to his status as the former 51st overall pick.

12

Jared Goff, QB, Rams (42%)



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Does your QB stink? Goff might be a good backup. L.A.’s offense had a little more pep in its step than most anticipated. Goff always puts up big yardage, but he needs touchdown passes. Perhaps he can put up more this year than last year (22). If Goff isn’t available, Gardner Minshew might be worth a pickup. He played well against a legit Indianapolis team.

11

Keelan Cole, WR, Jaguars (.1%)



He had a team-high five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Minshew didn’t throw for many yards (173), so it’s actually a good sign Cole got such a high percentage of those yards.

10

Willie Snead, WR, Ravens (.1%)



It appears that Mark Andrews and Hollywood Brown are going to get their yards in just about every game. But perhaps Snead is finally ready to be a fantasy-relevant receiver as the team’s WR2. Certainly, the Baltimore offense should be putting up enough passing yards to have three productive pass-catchers.

9

Scotty Miller, WR, Buccaneers (4%)



(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

This is a tricky projection, because Tom Brady didn’t seem to click immediately with Mike Evans. That meant the quarterback turned to Chris Godwin, who the defensive quickly swarmed. So Brady then looked for Miller, a slot option. If Evans and Brady end figure out where they have a disconnect, Miller might lose his targets. But Brady loved his slot options in New England. Maybe he and Miller (6 targets, 5 catches, 73 yards) will develop rapport.

8

Joshua Kelly, RB, Chargers (.1%)



The Chargers removed Austin Ekeler from action when they got into the end zone. That’s when Kelly got increased action. He had one touchdown, and nearly had another. As good as Ekeler was in 2019, the Chargers still aren’t giving him the full-time job. Kelly (12 carries, 60, 1 TD) is getting plenty of work.

7

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles (27%)



He enjoyed a monster game (8 catches, 101 yards, 1 TD), and while he’s probably not going to be the top option over Zach Ertz every week, he was this week. That, in itself, is impressive. And if Ertz continues to battle with the coaching staff, Goedert may end up the top tight end.

6

Adrian Peterson, RB, Lions (22%)



Honestly, my colleague Steven Ruiz might have said it best.

Kerryon Johnson seems to have lost whatever magic he had in his rookie season. D’Andre Swift seemed like he had potential — until he had a game-losing drop that could put his touches in jeopardy. Peterson, who is 35 (not 50), may continue to get work. He finished Sunday with 14 carries for 93 yards and three receptions for 21 yards.

5

James Robinson, RB, Jaguars (29%)



Perhaps the Jaguars have found Leonard Fournette’s replacement. It’s probably too soon to tell, with Ryquell Armstead set to return from the COVID-IR list at some point. Robinson wasn’t sensational (16 carries, 62 yards and 1 reception, 28 yards), but he was good enough to stay in the conversation as the team’s top running back. And anytime you have a top running back, you’ve got a valuable asset.

4

Parris Campbell, WR, Colts (29%)



He led the Colts with six catches and 71 yards. The Colts may have been a bit of a mess in Week 1, but they’re going to get it together. Philip Rivers is going to get this offense going, and if Campbell is one of his top options, then he’ll be worth owning.

3

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers (2%)



He blows up — and then disappears into anonymity. So it’s hard to say for certain that this is really his big break. But Aaron Rodgers looked renewed on Sunday, and that was, in part, due to contributions from Valdes-Scantling, who had four catches, 96 yards and a touchdown.

2

Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams (8%)



It’s likely his stock slides progressively through the season, with Cam Akers likely to improve as the season continues. But for now, Brown is clearly the best running back in the backfield, and will probably get touches as such. His performance on Sunday night was impressive.

1

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts (34%)



He finished with seven carries for 28 yards and a rushing touchdown and eight catches for 45 yards and receiving touchdown. That’s a nice haul for the running back. And it’s likely he keeps it up. Philip Rivers loves throwing to his running backs, and though Jonathan Taylor is in the mix, the Colts seem to have lost Marlon Mack for the foreseeable future.