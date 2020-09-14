Adidas has revealed the UEFA Champions League ball for the 2020-21 edition for the tournament. The group stage of the 2020-21 season is set to begin next month. The ball, named “Finale 20” features white and different shades of blue and red with a dynamic design that is highlighted by blue stars.

The ball is set to debut during the third qualifying round this week. Take a look:

The “Finale 20” features red, white and blue.

CBS Sports is the new home of the UEFA Champions League in the United States.

You can watch the competition starting with the group stage on CBS All Access, and the television schedule for the matches will be released ahead of the competition.

The draw for the group stage is set for Oct. 1.