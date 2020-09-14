Australian Tyler Wright, a two-time world champion, became one of the most prominent surfers to take a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at the Tweed Coast Pro event Sunday morning.

Wright knelt, with her fist raised, for 439 seconds —one second each to honor the 439 First Nations persons in Australia who have lost their lives in police custody since 1991. So there would be no mistaking why Wright was taking a knee, she also had Black Lives Matter written on the back of her board. Unlike traditional sporting events, surfing competitions don’t make use of national anthems, so Wright used over 7 minutes of her heat time to protest racial and social injustice.