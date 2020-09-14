The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night. The Dallas Stars can close out the series and move onto the Stanley Cup with a victory. Vegas is in a must-win game and will need a win if they want to force a game six on Wednesday.

Dallas has been the underdog the whole series, can they finally get some credit by knocking off the Knights and heading to the Stanley Cup? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NHL Conference Finals!

Western Conference Final

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

When: Monday, September 14

Monday, Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Looking to support your favorite NHL team during the playoffs, check out the NHL Playoffs merchandise and support your team in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Prediction: As you know I’ve been sticking with the Golden Knights this whole series and have been proved wrong in every game. I am taking the value on the underdog Dallas Stars at +145 and to close out the series.

NHL Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2, OT

Game 4: Stars 2, Golden Knights 1

*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET

*if necessary

NHL Odds and Betting Lines

NHL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Stars (+145) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (-167)

Goal Total: 5 O: (+139) U: (-115)

Want some action on the NHL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.