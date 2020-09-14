It wasn’t exactly the debut Tom Brady wanted in his first game out of a New England Patriots uniform.

In a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he threw two touchdowns but also two interceptions, one that turned into a pick-six, which means he’s thrown two INTs for touchdowns in his past two NFL games.

He also delivered a few sad faces to NFL Twitter, which usually delights when Brady falters (aside, you know, from the fans who root for him or the teams he’s on).

So let’s take a look at the many sad Brady faces that popped up on Sunday: