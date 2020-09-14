Description: SHF Vs WOL Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Two of last season’s most progressive sides take on each other in their season opener.

Only promoted last season, Sheffield United find themselves holding a high stature in the Premier League this season. Its down to the manner in which they consolidated their spot in the marquee league last season with the team making everyone stand up and appreciate their genius.

Despite only earning promotion in the league last term, Sheffield United’s well disciplined and responsible brand of football won everyone over. The side’s sound and compact defence paired with an efficient style of play saw the side cover itself in glory to emerge as contenders for spot in European football at one point.

While the side failed to do the unprecedented, its finishing inside the top ten was still hailed and lauded by everyone. The season went down in the club’s folklore, a sortie which will forever be etched in the minds of the club’s ardent supporters.

SHF Vs WOL Dream11 Probable Winner

Equally to write home about was Wolverhampton’s soiree in the league last term. While goal difference saw them miss out on an Europa League spot, the club’s high finish in the league paired with an extended stay in the Europa League saw the club once again prove its mettle.

Two clubs way exceeding the expectations accorded on their heads last season take on each other in their season opener today. It’s a crucial tie between two progressive sides, clubs who’ll be eager to get off with three points in their kitty.

This will be a closely contested affair, one Wolverhampton just about squirm past through given their superior attacking names.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Jonny’s injury will see him miss out on action for Wolverhampton today.

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick

Wolverhampton

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Jimenez, Jota

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Sheffield United Vs Chelsea

Date And Time: 14th September, Monday- 10:30pm IST

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Sheffield United

Mousset: 6 Goals, 4 Assists

Wolverhampton

Jimenez: 17 Goals, 6 Assists

Goal-Keeper

With Dean Henderson’s loan coming to an end, Sheffield United needed to indulge in the pick of a new shot stopper. And the side managed to rope in a stellar name in the form of relegated Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale.

He’s an exceptional player, someone set to become a mainstay of the club’s defence to see him become an instant pick for us today.

Defenders

When the foregone edition of the league resumed amidst Coronavirus, Wolverhampton emerged as one of the most consistent sides. It was down to the side’s backline, one which embarked on a lengthy spin of cleansheets to help the side thrive.

And given Sheffield United’s well documented perils up the park, the visiting team can end up with a shut down on opening day as well. It sees us opt for a triad from the club with Ruben Vinagre who slots in place of the injured Jonny becoming the first pick for us.

Joining up with him are CBs Willy Boly and Roman Saiss, two players who have taken centrestage in the team’s three man backline. Sheffield United will meanwhile see the enterprising and versatile George Baldock represent us for the outing.

Midfielders

Having recovered from his bout of Coronavirus, Adama Traore is set to play his first tie since the disease today. With Doherty having departed for Tottenham, this looks to finally be the season where Traore gets an extended run at the club as his traits are used in the wingback role.

Partnering up with him is the ever reliable and dependable Ruben Neves, someone whose ability to transition possession from defence to attack has made him an integral part of the side’s midfield. Joining up is Diego Jota who went on a late burst in the bygone season.

Sheffield United’s John Fleck and John Lundstram will be our pick from the home side for this one. The two names are capable of seamlessly blending in attack and defence, players whose versatile skill set has seen them being involved in both the dockets of the side’s play.

Strikers

After yet another stellar season for his side, it was only rightful that Raul Jimenez was attracting a bevy of suitors. However, the club has managed to hold onto him and so will we to make the Wolverhampton an instant selection today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His seventeen goals and six assists from last season see Jimenez be our captain for the day while Jota is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Ramsdale, Baldock, Saiss, Vinagre, Boly, Adama, Jota, Fleck, John, Neves, Raul

